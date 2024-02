109th annrversary of Armenian Genocide to be commemorated in Times Square on April 24

The 109th commemoration of the Armenian Genocide will take place in Times Square, New York, on Sunday, April 21, 2024, in an event sponsored by the Knights and Daughters of Vartan and co-sponsored by a number of leading Armenian-American organizations.

The program, which will take place from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm, will consist of remarks from elected officials who are supporters of Armenian-American issues and have continuously advocated for Armenian Genocide affirmation in the U.S., as well as scholars, and cultural musical performances.

The Commemoration will remember the 1.5 million Armenian lives lost during the first genocide of the 20th century, between 1915 and 1923, and will call for recognition from the Turkish government, which denies this crucial piece of history to this day.

“For almost four decades, our community has had an impactful platform to meaningfully commemorate the Armenian Genocide,” said Committee Co-Chairs Haig Gulian and Christopher Artun. “Once again we gather this year in Times Square to raise our voices and show the world that we will not forget the 1.5 million Armenians who were massacred, while continuing our fight for global recognition.”

This year’s high school essay contest, sponsored by the Knights of Vartan and held in conjunction with the Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Times Square, focuses on the prompt:

As descendants of Armenian Genocide survivors, why do you feel the responsibility to share your family’s historical accounts and stories, and how will you carry your family’s story into the future? If you are not a descendant, why do you believe it’s important to recount the history of the Armenian Genocide to the public? Overall, how does transmitting stories from one generation to the next help preserve and retain historical facts?

Essays can be submitted until April 8, 2024 to [email protected].