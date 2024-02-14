Armenia’s legislation a domestic affair of Armenia: PM’s Spokesperson responds to Aliyev

The legislation of the Republic of Armenia is the domestic affair of the Republic of Armenia, and no foreign power has the right to interfere in the domestic affairs of our country, Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said in a statement.

The statement comes after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev declared there will be no peace treaty unless Armenia “puts an end to territorial claims against Azerbaijan” and “brings its legislation to normal.”

“As for territorial claims, Armenia adheres to the agreements reached with Azerbaijan on international platforms to recognize each other’s territorial integrity on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration, to carry out border demarcation between the two countries on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration, to open regional communications on the basis of the principles of the countries’ sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality and reciprocity,” Baghdasaryan said.



“Azerbaijan regularly violates these agreements by continuing aggressive rhetoric, using force and the threat of force, which also contradicts the written agreements reached on international platforms.

At the same time, Azerbaijan continues to keep the vital territories of 31 villages of the Republic of Armenia under occupation,” the Spokesperson added.



According to her, “all this shows that Azerbaijan continues the strategy of deepening enmity in the region, which is constitutes a continuous threat of destabilization.”

“Armenia will continue its efforts to establish peace and again offers Azerbaijan to withdraw troops from the 1991 border, which will be a cornerstone step for stability and mutual trust in the region,” Nazeli Baghdasaryan noted.



As for the peace treaty, she said “there is an already agreed clause in the draft negotiated between Armenia and Azerbaijan, according to which the parties cannot refer to their legislation to refuse to fulfill any provision of the peace treaty.”



“Armenia and Azerbaijan have already reached an agreement on this point, and the statements coming from official Baku contradict this agreement as well,” Baghdasaryan stated.