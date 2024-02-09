Armenian, French FMs discuss bilateral cooperation, regional security

On February 9, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne in Paris.

Minister Mirzoyan congratulated his French counterpart on assuming office.

The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, reflecting on the perspectives of joint close interaction on both bilateral and multilateral platforms.

The parties commended the high-level political dialogue and the willingness to further strengthen multi-sectoral cooperation. The ministers of Armenia and France referred to the upcoming high-level events.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Stephane Sejourne also exchanged ideas on Armenia-EU partnership agenda. The Armenian FM emphasized the intensively deepening dialogue with the European Union aimed at ensuring tangible results for the citizens of the Republic of Armenia.

Issues related to the security situation in the South Caucasus were discussed. Minister Mirzoyan briefed his French counterpart on the vision of the Republic of Armenia regarding the establishment of stability and peace in the region.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the key principles in the process of regulating Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, particularly the importance of territorial integrity and inseparability of borders, unconditional respect for sovereignty, as well as the need to ensure more certainty in order to implement the further process of border delimitation based on the Alma-Ata Declaration and the most recent and legitimate maps of the USSR.

RA Foreign Minister highly appreciated France’s special attention and efforts aimed at overcoming security challenges in the South Caucasus, as well as establishing a just and stable peace.

Thoughts were exchanged on issues related to regional transport and economic programs.