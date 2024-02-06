Concert in Cannes marks the start of Aznavour’s Centennial year in France

Charles Aznavour’s Centennial year officially began in France on February 4th with the Aznavour Classique concert at the Palace of Festivals and Congresses of Cannes, the Aznavour Foundation informs.

The evening, devoted to Charles Aznavour’s timeless music, unfolded with performances by the National Orchestra of Cannes under the direction of Philippe Béran, featuring soloist Kristina Aznavour and pianist Erik Berchot.

The Aznavour Foundation expressed gratitude to the audience for the warm welcome and standing ovation.