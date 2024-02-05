ICC to welcome Armenia as a new State Party on February 8

On 8 February 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) will hold a ceremony at the seat of the Court in The Hague (The Netherlands) to welcome the Republic of Armenia as the 124th State Party to the Rome Statute, the ICC’s founding treaty.

The Ceremony will gather high level representatives of the Government of Armenia, of the ICC, of the Trust Fund for Victims, of the Assembly of States Parties, and of States Parties.

On February 1 Armenia formally joined the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Armenia signed the Rome Statute in 1999 but did not ratify it, citing contradictions with the country’s constitution.

The Constitutional Court last March said that those obstacles had been removed after Armenia’s adoption of a new Constitution in 2015.

Last November, Yerevan formally deposited its instrument of ratification of the Rome Statute.