Home | All news | Society | PM Pashinyan meets with Board of the Public Broadcaster SocietyTop PM Pashinyan meets with Board of the Public Broadcaster Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 1, 2024, 11:21 Less than a minute Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the members of the Board of the Public Broadcaster. Issues related to the activity of the Board, programs and problems of public broadcasters were discussed. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 1, 2024, 11:21 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook X Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print