SocietyTop

PM Pashinyan meets with Board of the Public Broadcaster

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 1, 2024, 11:21
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the members of the Board of the Public Broadcaster.

Issues related to the activity of the Board, programs and problems of public broadcasters were discussed.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 1, 2024, 11:21
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button