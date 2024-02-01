British Embassy has raised the issue of preservation of Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh with Azerbaijani government

The UK Government is clear that the preservation of religious and cultural sites in Nagorno Karabakh is an important issue, Tariq Ahmad, UK’s Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, Commonwealth and United Nations, said in response to a written question by Member of the House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox.

“We take seriously reports of the destruction of churches or other sites of religious significance,” Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon said.

“We are aware of allegations from both Armenia and Azerbaijan that cultural and religious sites have been deliberately damaged over the course of the conflict. The British Embassy in Baku has raised this with the Azerbaijani government,” he added.

Baroness Cox asked His Majesty’s Government what representation they have made, since September 2023, to UNESCO, and the government of Azerbaijan regarding the preservation of Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh.