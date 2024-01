PM Pashinyan briefed on the process of formation of Foreign Intelligence Service

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the leadership and employees of the Foreign Intelligence Service. The Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of formation of the service and the action plan for 2024.

Thoughts were exchanged on addressing modern challenges and the role of the Foreign Intelligence Service in the development of the state.

The Prime Minister set special tasks to the Service and gave instructions.