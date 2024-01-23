Amazing feeling to win another important trophy: Mkhitaryan wins Italian Cup with Inter

Such an amazing feeling to win another important trophy, former Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan said after winning the Italian Super Cup with Inter Milan.

“Greetings to all our fans out there,” Mkhitaryan captioned the photos on social media.

Such an amazing feeling to win another important trophy! Greetings to all our fans out there🙋🏻‍♂️🏆💪🏼💪🏼 #Supercoppa #NapoliInter #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/bjwcYPxW79 — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) January 23, 2024

Inter beat Napoli 1-0 and win the Italian Super Cup for the third time in a row. The final played in Riyadh was decided by a goal by Lautaro Martinez in the 91st minute.

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez struck a last-gasp goal to snatch a dramatic 1-0 win over 10-man Napoli as they claimed their third successive Italian Super Cup title on Monday.

The victory also handed Inter an eighth Supercoppa title, trailing only one behind Juventus’ record haul of nine.