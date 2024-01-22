SportTop

Armenian gymnast wins three gold medals at international tournament in Norway

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 22, 2024, 14:59
Representative of Armenia Anna Badalyan won three gold medals at The Northern lights 2024 international rhythmic gymnastics tournament in Norway, the Armenian Gymnastics Federation informs.

Anna was first in the all-around, on rings and clubs.

In October last year Anna Badalyan clinched one gold and three bronze medals at the international tournament in Amsterdam. She was the best in ribbon, ball and all-around exercises.

