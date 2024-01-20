Perspectives of Armenian-German economic cooperation discussed in Berlin

On a visit to Berlin, Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan had a meeting with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy and Climate Protection Franziska Brantner, the Ministry of Economy said.

The prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of economy, the current state of Armenia’s economy, the indicators recorded in the field, and development prospects were discussed.

During the meeting, Vahan Kerobyan presented the details of the Crossroads of Peace initiative.

The parties also discussed the possibilities of cooperation with German companies, including in the field of mining.