Armenia, Croatia keen to enrich bilateral cooperation

On January 18, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Zagreb on an official visit, had a meeting with Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković.

The interlocutors noted that the visit of the Foreign Minister of Armenia takes place in the year of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Croatia and emphasized that the recent high-level contacts have given a new impetus to the bilateral cooperation based on friendship, mutual understanding and common values.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and the Prime Minister of Croatia exchanged views on the possibilities of further enriching the cooperation agenda between the two countries, deepening the bilateral political dialogue, developing trade and economic ties and expanding cooperation in other areas of mutual interest. The development of cooperation was also highlighted in the context of deepening the Armenia-EU partnership, emphasizing the existing dynamics in this direction.

The interlocutors discussed issues on regional security and stability. Ararat Mirzoyan briefed the Prime Minister of Croatia on the approaches of Armenia regarding the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus, based on well-known principles.

Touching upon the ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the necessity of refraining from the approach of using force to solve problems in the region, excluding Azerbaijan’s continuous aggressive rhetoric and territorial claims.

The concept “Crossroads of Peace” developed by the Government of the Republic of Armenia, with its political and economic components, was also touched upon.

Minister Mirzoyan signed the Golden Book of guests.