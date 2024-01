Thanks to the efforts of Aram Spendjian and Ashot Spendjian, Lorens NYC company founders, Canadian high-quality outerwear manufacturer Mackage has started producing its new collection of jackets in Armenia, the Armenian Embassy in Canada informs.

Lorens NYC was founded in 2019 with the intent of bringing high level, quality fashion brands to manufacture in Armenian factories. To date, the company has introduced, sampled, produced and exported for over 15 different recognizable brands.