Fifa Best Awards: Lionel Messi wins best male player, Pep Guardiola named best male coach

Argentina forward Lionel Messi has won men’s player of the year at the Fifa Best Awards, with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claiming the men’s coach prize in London, the BBC reports.

Inter Miami’s Messi edged out City striker Erling Haaland with Paris St-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe third.

City’s Ederson collected the goalkeeper award ahead of Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois and Al Hilal’s Yassine Bounou.

City won the Treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in 2022-23.

A mix of votes from national team managers and captains, journalists and fans on Fifa’s website – with each counting for 25% – were used to decide the winners.

Messi and Haaland finished on the same amount of points, with Messi getting the award as he had more first-place nominations from national team captains.

Among the national team captains who voted for Messi were Harry Kane, Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Aaron Ramsey and Luka Modric, while Ilkay Gundogan and Casemiro voted for Haaland, as did Messi himself.