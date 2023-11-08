South Korea to open Embassy in Armenia

The South Korean Foreign Ministry plans to open embassies in 10 countries in Europe, Africa, South America and the Pacific by the second half of next year, the Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday, Korea JoongAng Daily reports.



This is the first time in 16 years that the South Korean government has opened 10 or more embassies in a year.

The Foreign Ministry said the move aims to expand South Korea’s diplomatic capability and network.



The countries where the new embassies will be opened are Luxembourg, Lithuania, the Marshall Island, Slovenia, Sierra Leone, Armenia, Estonia, Jamaica, Zimbabwe and Georgia.