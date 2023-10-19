Czech Senate adopts resolution condemning all forms of violence against the people of Nagorno Karabakh

On October 18 the Czech Senate adopted a resolution on the humanitarian needs and situation of Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh, which condemns all forms of violence against the population of Nagorno Karabakh and calls on all parties to the conflict to respect the basic norms of international humanitarian law, the Armenian Embassy in the Czech Republic informs.

The resolution urges Azerbaijan to allow access of international observers to Nagorno Karabakh to monitor treatment of local population; calls on all parties involved to refrain from damaging cultural and historical monuments on territory of Nagorno Karabakh and preserve world cultural heritage.

The Senators emphasize the importance of providing humanitarian aid and support to people in the affected region, calls on the Government of Czechia within its capabilities to be ready to provide assistance, especially to most vulnerable people, such as mothers with children and unaccompanied children