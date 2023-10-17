Spanish Senators condemn Azerbaijan’s actions against Nagorno Karabakh

Spanish Senators have adopted a declaration condemnng Azerbaijan” actions in Nagorno Karabakh.

In light of the military operation carried out by the Azerbaijani authorities against the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh that has led to the death of hundreds of Armenians and the mass exodus of thousands of people:

The Senate:

Expresses its strongest condemnation of the unjustifiable military operations carried out by the Republic of Azerbaijan that threaten regional security and stability.

It urges the parties to resume diplomatic channels and expresses its rejection of the failure by the Government of Azerbaijan to comply with the obligations acquired under the ceasefire on November 9 and the binding Orders of the International Court of Justice.

Demands the immediate cessation of hostilities, recalling that the Government of Azerbaijan has ratified the United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide.

It deplores and condemns the loss of human life and expresses its solidarity with the Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh, transferring this feeling to the Armenian community residing in Spain.

It underlines the responsibility of the Azerbaijani authorities to guarantee the rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh and demands that they allow the entry of international observers and the arrival of humanitarian aid to the region.

Takes note and supports the efforts of the High Representative of the European Union and the Representative for the South Caucasus, considering that the European Union can and must contribute to finding a negotiated, global and lasting solution to the conflict.

Salutee the humanitarian contributions carried out by the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation (AECID) as well as those announced by the Government of Spain, encouraging additional contributions to be made in response to the needs of displaced populations.