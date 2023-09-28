Spain allocates 1 million euros in humanitarian aid to Armenians fleeing Nagorno Karabakh

Spain will allocate 1 million euros in humanitarian aid to assist Armenians who are fleeing Nagorno Karabakh after Azerbaijan’s aggression last week, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, announced today.

“Our support and solidarity with the Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh. We made an initial contribution of 1 million euros through the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation for humanitarian aid. Their rights must be respected, and the arrival of international aid must be guaranteed,” the Foreign Minister said.