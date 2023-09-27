Germany increases humanitarian aid to 5 million euros, calls for international observers in Nagorno Karabakh

Germany will increase the humanitarian aid through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to Nagorno Karabakh from 2 to 5 million euros, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has announced.

“Thousands of children, women, and men in Nagorno Karabakh are so much in fear for their lives that they see no other alternative than to make their way to Armenia – often with only the bare necessities and in overcrowded cars. More are arriving every hour,” the Foreign Minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“No one truly knows how the population in Nagorno Karabakh is coping. Transparency is key. We need eyes and ears of the international community on the ground. Together with our partners, we are working to send observers as soon as possible,” she said.

“It would be a proof of confidence that Azerbaijan is serious about its commitments on the security and well-being of the men, women and children in Nagorno Karabakh if it allowed international observers,” the Foreign Minister noted.

“People are still lacking almost everything. Aid through the Lachin corridor must reach people reliably and consistently, not only in a piecemeal way. I have decided to increase our humanitarian aid through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) from 2 to 5 million euros,” Annalena Baerbock said.