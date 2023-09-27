Blinken urges Aliyev to allow an international observer mission into Nagorno-Karabakh

In a phone conversation with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the need for Azerbaijan to refrain from further hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and provide unhindered humanitarian access.

He called on President Aliyev to provide assurances to the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh that they can live secure in their homes and that their rights will be protected.

The Secretary urged President Aliyev to allow an international observer mission into Nagorno-Karabakh, and noted the President’s public commitments to help build a future for all those in Nagorno-Karabakh based on peace, mutual understanding, and mutual respect.