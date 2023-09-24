Russian peacekeepers will escort some families from Artsakh to Armenia

Accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, the families who were left homeless as a result of the recent military operations and expressed their desire to leave the Republic of Artsakh will be transferred to Armenia, Artsakh’s InfoCenter reports.
The Artsakh government will issue information about the relocation of other groups in the near future.
