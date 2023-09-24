Ratification of Rome Statute meets Armenia’s external security interests – PM

Ratification of the Rome Statute will allow Armenia to use the capabilities of the International Criminal Court to ensure its external security, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an address on Sunday.

“We made the decision to ratify the Rome Statute in December 2022, when it became obvious to all of us that the CSTO and the instruments of the Armenian-Russian strategic partnership are not enough to ensure the external security of Armenia,” he said.

“This decision is in no way directed against the CSTO or the Russian Federation. It meets our external security interests, and making this decision is our sovereign right,” he stated.