Russia says ready to continue to promote a settlement of the crisis in Nagorno Karabakh

Russia is ready to continue to provide all possible assistance in resolving the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and counts on the effectiveness of negotiations between the parties, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said at the UN Security Council’s emergency meeting on Nagorno Karabakh.

“We expect that contacts between representatives of Baku and Stepanakert will be effective and will allow us to immediately launch measures to solve the humanitarian crisis in the region and ensure stable livelihoods for the population of Karabakh. We will contribute to this in every possible way,” he said.

“The security and rights of the Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians are of key importance,” the diplomat noted.

Polyansky stressed that “the absolute priority now is to prevent a resumption of hostilities and return the situation to the political and diplomatic field.”

According to him, “The Russian Federation continues to play a leading role in the process of promoting the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and is more interested than anyone else in the speedy resolution of the crisis situation in the region.”