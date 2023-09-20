PoliticsTop

Swedish lawmakers urge UN Security Council to adopt resolution on Nagorno Karabakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan September 20, 2023, 10:40
Less than a minute

Member of the Sweden-Armenian Friendship Group of the Swedish Riksdag and members of the Swedish delegation to PACE have called on Azerbaijan to stop the aggression and call on international partners, members of the UN Security Council, which have primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, to undertake every action, including a UN Security Council resolution.

