Japan calls on Azerbaijan to stop the military activities in Nagorno Karabakh immediately

September 20, 2023
Japan calls on Azerbaijan to stop the military activities in Nagorno Karabakh immediately.

“Japan expresses serious concern over the recent worsening of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and strongly calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities and for Azerbaijan to stop current military activities,” Foreign Minister Yōko Kamikawa said in a satteemnt.

“Japan calls on all parties to resolve issues surrounding this region peacefully through dialogue,” she said.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale military operation against Nagorno Karabakh on Tuesday, targeting civilian infrastructure and settlements, as well. Multiple casualties have been reported as a result of the assault, including among the civilian population.

