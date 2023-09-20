Japan calls on Azerbaijan to stop the military activities in Nagorno Karabakh immediately

“Japan expresses serious concern over the recent worsening of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and strongly calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities and for Azerbaijan to stop current military activities,” Foreign Minister Yōko Kamikawa said in a satteemnt.

“Japan calls on all parties to resolve issues surrounding this region peacefully through dialogue,” she said.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale military operation against Nagorno Karabakh on Tuesday, targeting civilian infrastructure and settlements, as well. Multiple casualties have been reported as a result of the assault, including among the civilian population.