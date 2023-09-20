France warns Azerbaijan against any attempt to call into question the territorial integrity of Armenia

France has always supported and supports a negotiated solution guaranteeing the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh their right to live in peace, while respecting their history and their culture, French Foeign Minister Catherine Colonna said before UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

“This guarantee cannot be the result of a diktat,” the Foreign Minister said.

“We hold Azerbaijan responsible for the fate of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Foreign Minister added.

“We will remain very vigilant against any attempt to use current events as a pretext to call into question the territorial integrity of Armenia,” Minister Colonna stated.