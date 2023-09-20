Canada calls on Azerbaijanto refrain from any actions that pose a risk to the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh

Canada calls on the Azerbaijan government to refrain from any actions and activities that pose a risk to the safety and welfare of the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh, and to show good faith in facilitating the restoration of humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh for the delivery of food, medicine and other essentials, including via the Lachin corridor, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement

“Canada supports a negotiated political solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as well as the continuation of dialogue between the parties towards promoting confidence-building measures, and promotes the principles of the non-use of force, territorial integrity and self-determination in resolving the conflict,” the Foreign Minister said.