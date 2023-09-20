PoliticsTop

Armenia warns UN Court about risks of Azerbaijan’s large-scale attack on Nagorno Karabakh

The Representative of Armenia on International Legal Matters has informed the International Court of Justice about the large-scale aggression by Azerbaijan towards the people of Nagorno Karabakh as well as the consequences and the risk of irreparable harm.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale military operation against Nagorno Karabakh on Tuesday, targeting civilian infrastructure and settlements, as well. Multiple casualties have been reported as a result of the assault, including among the civilian population.

