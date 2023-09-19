PACE President calls on Azerbaijan to cease fire immediately

The President of the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE), Tiny Kox, today made the following statement:

“I am deeply shocked by the decision of the government of Azerbaijan to launch a new and aggressive military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh earlier today. In the space of hours this has resulted in casualties and deaths among civilians. I strongly condemn these actions and call on the authorities of Azerbaijan to cease their fire immediately.

For months we have been witnessing and calling for an end to the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in the region due to the blockade of the Lachin corridor. It is inconceivable that just at the moment when the situation concerning the transport of the humanitarian supply to Nagorno-Karabakh seemed to improve and a glimpse of hope was emerging, Azerbaijan took the decision to launch this show of force. This surely represents a major blow to the prospects of achieving sustainable peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

It is clear that the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh can only be resolved peacefully, through dialogue and unambiguous signals of goodwill, and on the basis on the applicable international law, paying full respect to the human rights of everyone living there”.