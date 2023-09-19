CoE Secretary General calls on Azerbaijan to immediately halt military actions in Nagorno Karabakh

Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić has expressed grave concern about reports of a military escalation around Nagorno Karabakh.

She expressed the concerns to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan in the margins of the UNGA General Debate.

“I deplored that innocent, vulnerable civilians, who have already been suffering an acute humanitarian crisis in the region, once again bear the brunt of the use of force. This cannot be tolerated. I called on Azerbaijan to immediately halt the military actions,” she said.

“It is high time to leave weapons, de-escalate and embrace dialogue. Only a meaningful, unconditional dialogue, involving all sides, can lead to a long-lasting peace, which has no alternative,” Marija Pejčinović Burić said.

“The Council of Europe remains ready to engage and assist in this process, with a view to ensuring the full enjoyment of human rights by all, including rights of national minorities,” she stated.