Civilian population from six communities in Artsakh evacuated

Civilian population from six communities of Artsakh (Khramort, Khnabad, Sarnaghpyiour, Nakhichevanik, Machkalashen, Chankatagh) have been evacuated, Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan informs.

The Ombudsman said earlier that the Azerbaijani armed forces had destroyed the school in Yeghtsahogh community of Shushi region.

The 150 residents of the community were directly targeted by the Azerbaijani side. There is no opportunity to evacuate the residents, they are completely surrounded by Azerbaijan, the Ombudsman said.