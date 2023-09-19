Blinken welcomes passage of humanitarian supplies to Nagorno Karabakh

The United States welcomes shipment of critical humanitarian supplies through both the Lachin corridor and Aghdam road into Nagorno-Karabakh, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“We encourage direct talks to increase the flow of humanitarian supplies,” Blinekn added.

In line with an agreement reached with the Stepanakert office of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the command of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh, about 23 tons of Armenian-made flour was transported to Stepanakert through the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor on Monday.

Medical and hygiene supplies of Russian and Swiss production were transported through Akna-Stepanakert road.