Azerbaijan initiates massive artillery attack against Nagorno Karabakh – Ruben Vardanyan

Azerbaijan has initiated a massive artillery attack against Nagorno Karabakh, targeting cities and civilians on a large scale, Artsakh’s former Minister of State Rubern Vardanyan informs.

“After imposing an 8-month total blockade on 120,000 Armenians, subjecting them to starvation and enduring moral and psychological hardships, they are now deliberately targeting them for elimination,” Vardanyan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“This serves as perfect proof that inaction and mere calls and appeals to Aliyev are ineffective. He has disregarded all warnings, which will inevitably lead to numerous human tragedies. The international community bears responsibility for the events unfolding in Nagorno Karabakh,” he added.

Artsakh’s Ministry of Defense is yet to comment on the situation. The Azerbaijani side called the attack an “an anti-terrorist operation” to “restore constitutional structure in Karabakh.”

The country’s Defense Ministry made the statement on Tuesday, hours after Baku blamed “sabotage groups” for mine blasts that killed six Azerbaijani people in the disputed region.

According to the Ministry, the Russian peacekeeping contingent command and the Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center leadership were duly informed about their plan to launch an attack against the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The sound of sirens and shooting can be heard in videos shared on social media.