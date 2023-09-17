Artsakh authorities decide to accept humanitarian aid both through Lachin corridor and Akna-Stepanakert road

The crisis caused by Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh is deepening daily. The Government organizes the procurement of grain and supply of flour to bread factories in tight circumstances, unfortunately, it is not always possible to provide the daily 200 grams of bread available to a citizen under the coupon system.

Taking into account the deepening humanitarian disaster and security situation in the Republic, the authorities of the Artsakh Republic have decided to accept the joint proposal of the Stepanakert office of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the command of the Russian military group carrying out a peacekeeping mission for the simultaneous transfer of humanitarian cargo to the Red Cross through the Berdzor corridor, on the Goris-Stepanakert highway, and through the Akna-Stepanakert road, with cars of the international committee (goods of foreign origin).

The decision has been made taking into consideration the deepening crisis caused by Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh. The Government organizes the procurement of grain and supply of flour to bread factories in tight circumstances, unfortunately, it is not always possible to provide the daily 200 grams of bread available to a citizen under the coupon system.

The organization of the process is necessary both to neutralize the threats to the life and health of the citizens, and to ensure the further transportation of humanitarian cargo through the Berdzor corridor. The mediators are working to organize a meeting with the official representatives of Artsakh and Azerbaijan in order to alleviate the tense humanitarian and security situation in the Republic.