Armenian Defense Minister discusses situation in Nagorno Karabakh with newly-appointed head of Russian peacekeeping contingent

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received the Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Oleg Salyukov, and the newly appointed Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, Major General Kirill Kulakov.

The Armenian Defense Minister congratulated Major General Kulakov on taking office and wished him success during the peacekeeping mission.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and around Nagorno Karabakh and existing issues in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, as well as a number of issues aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh were discussed.

Minister Papikyan emphasized the importance of the unconditional implementation of all the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, and highlighted the need for efforts aimed at unblocking the Lachin Corridor as soon as possible.

The Minister of Defense briefed the interlocutors on the movements and concentration of Azerbaijani armed forces along the borders, the regular provocations and shootings targeting Armenian combat outposts, as well the frequent dissemination of disinformation.