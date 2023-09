Soldier dies of gunshot wound: Circumstances yet to be clarified

On September 12, at around 7:50 p.m., Alex Avanesyan, a soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces, died of a gunshot wound, the Ministry of Defense reports.

An investigation is under way to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.

The Ministry of Defense expresses its condolences and support to the family, relatives and friends of the serviceman.