Renowned Armenian actor Samvel Sargsyan dies aged 68

Renowned Armenian actor Samvel Sargsyan passed away aged 68, the Theatre Workers’ Union of Armenia informs.

Born in Yerevan on September 18, 1955, Sargsyan starred in a number of films and appeared in many theatrical performances.

Between 2005 and 2008, Sargsyan lived in the US, where he staged plays for the Armenian audience.

He was the artistic director and chief director of the Yerevan State Theatre of Choreography․

In 2014, Samvel Sargsyan was awarded the gold medal of the Ministry of Culture of Armenia.