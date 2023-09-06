EAGLE PARTNER 2023: Armenia to host joint military exercises with US

In the framework of preparation for participation in international peacekeeping missions, the Armenia-U.S. joint exercise “EAGLE PARTNER 2023” will be held from 11 to 20 September in Armenian, particularly in “Zar” Training Center of the Peacekeeping Brigade and the a Training Center of the Ministry of Defense.

The exercise involves stabilization tasks between conflicting parties during peacekeeping mission. The purpose of the exercise is to increase the level of interoperability of the unit participating in international peacekeeping missions within the framework of peacekeeping operations, to exchange best practices in control and tactical communication, as well as to increase the readiness of the Armenian unit for the planned NATO/PfP “Operational Capabilities Concept” evaluation.

Within the framework of preparation for peacekeeping missions, units preparing for international operations frequently participate in similar joint exercises and trainings in partner countries.