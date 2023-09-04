Spertsyan could become “De Bruyne for Ajax”: Club director explains failure to sign the Armenian talent

Ajax director Sven Mislintat has explained why the club dropped plans to sign Armenian talent Eduard Spertsyan from Krasnodar FC. The midfielder had long been on the club’s wishlist.

“It wasn’t about his abilities but that he plays in Russia,” Mislintat told De Telegraaf.

“He could’ve been at Ajax similar to what De Bruyne is at Man City. A special player, you can’t find someone like him for this amount of money.”

Eduard Spertsyan was the best player in Russian Premier League last season with 10 goals and 12 assists.