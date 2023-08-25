France preparing to submit a resolution on Nagorno Karabakh to UN Security Council – Le Figaro

France is preparing to submit a resolution to the UN Security Council to help the 120,000 residents of Artsakh on the verge of starvation due to the blockade of Azerbaijan, Le Figaro Deputy Director Christophe Buisson writes in an article.

Furthermore, he says, Paris and the major French regions are chartering a humanitarian convoy next week to Armenia.

He says the lives of 120,000 men, women and children in the hands of the UN Security Council.

“Since the closure on December 12, 2022 by the Azerbaijani army of the only access route linking Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh to the rest of the world – in this case Armenia – its population, almost exclusively Armenian, lives a trial. In addition to the almost daily firing on villagers and border soldiers, no property or person, except, in dribs and drabs (patients escorted by the Red Cross), can enter or leave this 3,000 km2 territory that Baku claims as its own since Stalin integrated in 1923 this Armenian land for more than two thousand five hundred years into the Socialist Republic of Azerbaijan,” Christophe Buisson writes.