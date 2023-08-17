Paris, other French communities unite to provide humanitarian aid to besieged Artsakh

At the initiative of Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris, and in cooperation with the regions of Ile-de-France, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Hauts-de-France, Occitanie, Pays de la Loire and Provence-Alpes-Côte d ‘Azur, several local authorities have come together to provide emergency humanitarian aid to besieged Artsakh.



A first convoy chartered by the coalition recently left Yerevan in Armenia and headed for the border village of Kornidzor where it joined a group of twenty other trucks sent by the Armenian government and loaded with essential food for the people of Artsakh. Since June 15, the armed forces of Azerbaijan have not allowed anything to pass – neither food, nor medicines, nor medical convoys.

“We are alarmed by the continued blocking of the Lachin corridor by the armed forces of Azerbaijan, which notably prevents the passage of humanitarian aid. We call on the Azerbaijani authorities to comply with its international obligations, and in particular with the decision of the International Court of Justice to allow free passage through the Lachin corridor,” indicated a spokesperson for these communities.

More aid funded by the coalition of French communities is expected to join the trucks in Kornidzor in late August. A delegation of French elected officials are expected to join the convoy.