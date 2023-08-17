32 films to be digitized on 100th anniversary of Armenian cinema

Five full-length feature films, 10 documentaries and 17 animated shorts will be digitized on the 100th anniversary of Armenian cinema and 85th anniversary of Armenian animation, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport informs.



The decision was adopted at the August 18 session of the government. The digitization and restoration of six films (2 full-length feature films, 4 documentaries) was initially approved by the 2023 budget. The work was estimated to cost about 93 million AMD.



As a result of the negotiations between the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports and the relevant structures of the Russian Federation, Armenia was offered reduced tariffs for the provision of film digitization and restoration services. At the same time, on the initiative of the National Cinema Center of Armenia, the digitization and restoration of Frunzik Dovlatyan’s film “Hello, it’s” was fully financed by the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which allowed to save funds for the preservation of films.

It was therefore decided to digitize more films to highlight the 100th anniversary of Armenian cinema and 85th anniversary of Armenian animation and given that the 100th birth anniversaries of Sergei Parajanov, Charles Aznavour and Valentin Podpomogov will be celebrated next year. Within that framework a number of Armenian films are expected to be screened on prestigious international platforms.