EU monitors confirm shooting from Azerbaijani side in their area of responsibility

The EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia has confirmed that the Azerbaijani forces opened fire in the direction of its monitors in Armenia.

“We confirm that EUMA patrol has been present to the shooting incident in our area of responsibility,” the Mission said in a post on X (Twitter).

It said no EUMA member was harmed in the incident.

🆕CORRECTING STATEMENT:

We confirm that #EUMA patrol has been present to the shooting incident in our area of responsibility.



❗️No #EUMA member was harmed. — European Union Mission in Armenia (@EUmARMENIA) August 15, 2023

The confirmation comes after a video widely shared on social media showed a member of EU Monitoring Mission telling about the incident.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said earlier that at around 12:20 p.m., units of Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire in the direction of EU observers patrolling the area in the vicinity of Verin Shorzha.