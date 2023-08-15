Armenian FM briefs French counterpart on worsening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has briefed French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna on the worsening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh due to Azerbaijan’s blocking of the Lachin Corridor, stressing that it may turn into a real humanitarian disaster in front of the eyes of the international community.

In a phone conversation, Ararat Mirzoyan presented the severe conditions created for the 120 thousand population of Nagorno-Karabakh and especially vulnerable groups, including the acute shortage of food and medicine. The imperative to ensure the full and uninterrupted activity of the only international humanitarian organization with access to Nagorno Karabakh, the International Committee of the Red Cross, through the Lachin Corridor was emphasized.

Minister Mirzoyan referred to the application submitted by Armenia to convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council. Minister Mirzoyan noted that Azerbaijan does not fulfill the messages addressed by international partners and structures, and added that by keeping the Lachin Corridor blocked for eight months, it violates not only the 2020 the statement of November 9, but also the decisions of the International Court of Justice of February 22 and July 6.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that the continuous deepening of the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh may endanger the efforts of Armenia and the international community aimed at establishing stable peace in the region, stressing the need for effective use of existing mechanisms and the need for clear steps to remove the blockage of the Lachin Corridor.