Citizen of Artsakh got lost and was arrested by Azerbaijan

Citizen of Artsakh Republic, 1962. born Rashid Beglaryan, having been in the Old Shen community of Shushi region for the last few days, today he left the village under the influence of alcohol, got lost and ended up in the territory controlled by Azerbaijan and was arrested by Azerbaijan.



In order to find out all the details of the incident, relevant checks are being carried out by the National Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Artsakh authorities informed the Russian peacekeeping forces about the incident.