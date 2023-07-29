Azerbaijan kidnapped 68-year-old patient, who was being transferred from Artsakh to Armenia by the ICRC- Stepanyan

“Today, Azerbaijan kidnapped 68-year-old patient Vagif Khachatryan, who was being transferred from Artsakh to Armenia by the International Committee of the Red Cross, and took him to an unknown destination. The facts regarding the details of the incident are being collected”,-Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said in a Twitter post.

When Azerbaijan is allegedly called to respect at least the mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross, today a 68-year-old citizen of the Republic of Armenia was detained by Azerbaijan from among the patients transported to the medical facilities of the Republic of Armenia through the Red Cross and transferred from the checkpoint to another place, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan wrote in a Facebook post earlier.