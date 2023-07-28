The official opening ceremony of the first Repatriation and Integration Center took place in Yerevan

On July 27, the official opening ceremony of the first Repatriation and Integration Center of the Republic of Armenia Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs took place in Yerevan. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Vahagn Khachaturyan, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, ministers, members of the National Assembly and more than 80 representatives of partner organizations.

The newly opened center serves as a comprehensive resource center for repatriates, supporting them in all matters related to moving to Armenia. The center was established by the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs in cooperation with the H. Hovnanian Family Foundation and in partnership with RepatArmenia.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomed this initiative and highlighted the need for such a center, saying: “The word repatriation is a precious, important and strategic phrase for us all…I want to congratulate everyone on this important occasion. With such steps, we need to strengthen the trust of our citizens, our people, in the future of the Republic of Armenia, while keeping in mind that no one will deliver that future to us on a silver platter. It’s a job we all have to do together, each in their place.”

The goals of the Repatriation and Integration Center are to promote repatriation, ensure a smoother integration process for Diaspora Armenians moving to the homeland, and support their active engagement in the socio-political, cultural, and economic life of Armenia.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner noted, “The opening of the center is a significant event for both Armenia and the Diaspora, particularly in regards to the institutionalization of the repatriation and integration processes, which have gained considerable activity in recent years.”

Emphasizing the need for further cooperation with non-governmental organizations, Zareh Sinanyan added, “Successful international practices of repatriation prove that, in addition to state participation, the interest of the diaspora and the engagement of private stakeholders is imperative, as we are witnessing today. I hope that the example of the Hovnanian Family Foundation will become contagious.”

The center is located in the heart of Yerevan at 37 Hanrapetutyan Street, where the center’s partner “Repat Armenia” is also located with which close cooperation is expected in support of repatriates.