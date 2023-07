Less than a minute

Azerbaijani forces use mortars, grenade launchers in Artsakh

On July 14, at around 11:00 am, the Azerbaijani army violated the ceasefire in the Shushi region, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.

In addition to small arms, an 82 mm mortar and RPG-7 renade launcher were used.

No casualties are reported on the Armenian side.

The incident was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops.