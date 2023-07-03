PM’s Office denies claims contacts with Artsakh authorities have been stopped

Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Naxeli Vardanyan has denied reports claiming the authorities of Armenia at all levels have stopped contacts with their counterparts in the Republic of Artsakh.

Reports in various media outlets also allege that the humanitarian crisis created as a result of the blocking of the Lachin Corridor is not on the agenda of the Government of Armenia.

The Spokesperson emphasized that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has repeatedly mentioned his intense daily contacts with Araik Harutyunyan. The President of Nagorno-Karabakh has also reaffirmed this in public speeches and in various formats.



“We would like to remind once again that at the end of 2022, in order to manage the humanitarian crisis and support the people of Nagorno-Karabakh due to the blocking of the Lachin Corridor, a working group was formed under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan, whose task is to monitor humanitarian issues with the authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh and provide the necessary urgent support, including with the help of international organizations,” she said.

The working group includes the Ministers of Health, Labor and Social Affairs, Economy, Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, as well as representatives of other government agencies.