Pashinyan, Erdogan discuss implementation of agreement on opening of land border for nationals of third countries

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Prime Minister congratulated the President on the occasion of Kurban Bayram. Erdogan, in turn, congratulated Prime Minister Pashinyan on the coming Vardavar, the Feast of the Transfiguration of Jesus Christ.

The leaders discussed the process of normalization of bilateral relations between the two countries. In this context, the process of implementation of the agreement on the opening of the land border for the holders of diplomatic passports and citizens of third countries was discussed.